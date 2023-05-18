Minneapolis Police: Security guard hit, killed while crossing Hiawatha Avenue

Minneapolis Police said Kendrick Hemphill was hit by a red sedan while crossing the street on May 14.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are looking for information that could help them determine who hit and killed a security guard as he was walking home early Sunday morning.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the department said around 3:25 a.m. on May 14, Kendrick Hemphill was crossing Hiawatha Avenue at 26th Street East when he was hit by a red sedan.

The car was traveling south on Hiawatha; the make and model are unknown.

Minneapolis Police said Hemphill died after the hit-and-run but did not provide more details about his injuries or the crash.

Police are looking for the individuals or group responsible for hitting Hemphill, and ask anyone with information to contact policetips@minneapolismn.gov or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips also may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

