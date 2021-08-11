Minneapolis police seek help locating missing woman with Alzheimer's

Joyce Louise Dean, 67, was last seen at 9 p.m. Sunday night, wearing a black wig, powder blue jacket, light pink pajamas and black shoes.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are asking for help from the public as they look for 67-year-old Joyce Louise Dean, who went missing Sunday night.

Police say she was last seen walking away from her home on the 5100 block of Logan Ave N at 9 p.m. She was wearing a black wig, powder blue jacket, light pink pajamas and black shoes. Police say she did not have her dentures.

She reportedly goes by Diana, and suffers from symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's.