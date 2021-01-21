63-year-old Alpha Lyons was last seen on Tuesday afternoon in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are asking for the public's assistance to find a missing vulnerable adult.

According to an MPD news release, 63-year-old Alpha Lyons was last seen on Tuesday afternoon. Police said she has memory issues and a history of seizures.

The MPD release said Alpha Lyons stands 5-foot-4 and weighs about 130 pounds, with short black and gray hair and a scar over her right eye. She was last seen wearing a camouflage jogging outfit and black jacket.

Police said Alpha was last seen near North 6th Street and 22nd Avenue, and often visits the Cub Foods store on Broadway in North Minneapolis.