MPD seeks public's help in search for missing man

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating an 86-year-old man who was last seen Thursday morning.

According to MPD, Edward Thomas Tokar was seen around 10 a.m., driving a black 2017 Chey Malibu — with Minnesota license plates JCB525 — near the 5000 block of Central Ave N.E. in Minneapolis. Authorities say they consider Tokar to be "vulnerable."

Tokar is described as 5'6 and 130 pounds, with grey/brown hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a black hat, tan jacket and grey sweatpants.

Police are asking anyone with information about Tokar's whereabouts to call 911 immediately, or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or electronically through its website.

