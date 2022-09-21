BCA investigates after man dies following police incident

Minneapolis police said they responded to a house in the 3400 block of 5th Street Northeast on Tuesday night.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after an encounter with Minneapolis police Tuesday night that's now being investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

According to information provided to the media by MPD, squads were dispatched to a house in the 3400 block of 5th Street Northeast just before 5:30 p.m. because of a 911 hang-up call.

When they arrived, police say the people inside the house told officers to go to a back door. Finding the back door unlocked, police said they announced their presence and entered the home

At that point an officer was reportedly confronted by a man pointing a gun at him, and gunfire was exchanged.

Police said they retreated outside, and moments later, someone inside the home told officers a man had shot himself. When officers re-entered the home, they found a man in his 50s dead. That man's name, along with his cause of death, will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in the coming days.

Officials said officers also found a gun.

A woman and two kids, a boy and a girl, were taken out of the home. Their names and ages have not been released.

The officer who fired his gun was taken to the hospital and released. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

No one else was hurt, according to officials, and both officers were wearing body cameras that were on and active.

Minneapolis police issued the following statement:

It is understood that people will want answers quickly to many questions. The MPD shares this desire while seeking answers that are provided after thorough and full investigations. We are asking for patience to allow for that full investigation to take place.

