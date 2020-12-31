Man killed in gunfire exchange with Minneapolis police during traffic stop

Officers pulled over a felony suspect Wednesday evening near Cedar Avenue and 36th Street.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said a man has died following an exchange of gunfire between police and a felony suspect during a traffic stop on Wednesday evening.

MPD spokesperson John Elder told reporters that officers conducted the traffic stop around 6:15 p.m. near a gas station at 36th Street and Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis. Elder said gunshots were exchanged during the stop and the suspect was struck.

Police said medics on the scene pronounced the man dead. An adult female passenger at the scene was not injured. No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Police did not release an exact number of officers involved. Identities of the officers and the man killed were not released.

HAPPENING NOW: @MinneapolisPD are investigating an officer involved shooting at the intersection of 36th and Cedar in south Minneapolis. The suspect is dead. Working to confirm more details. The latest, on @kare11 News at 10. pic.twitter.com/zlxVD9u2JQ — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) December 31, 2020

Elder said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and forensic teams will be heading to the scene to investigate. A medical examiner will release more details on the man's identity and cause of death.

Elder said it appears police body cameras were operational at the time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KARE 11 for updates.