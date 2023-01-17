Minneapolis Police: Woman missing for more than 2 weeks

MPD said the 18-year-old, who they consider "vulnerable," was last seen around 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking the public for help as they search for a missing 18-year-old.

In a tweet Tuesday, MPD said Stephanie Denham was last seen around 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.

The department considers Denham, who might also go by Stephanie Smith, "vulnerable."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or anonymously call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Watch more local news: