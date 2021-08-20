Frey vetoes public safety ballot question language, city council to meet again Friday

Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed the exclusion of an explanatory note on a ballot question that proposes replacing the Minneapolis Police Department.

Mayor Jacob Frey has vetoed the revision of language of a ballot question that proposes to replace the Minneapolis Police Department.

“Minneapolis voters deserve essential information regarding the consequences of their decisions at the ballot box," Frey said in a press release Friday. "Denying our residents this basic measure of transparency is an affront to good governance. Regardless of where you stand on the substance of this proposal, these statements should not be controversial."

The question, which would be posed to voters in November, would amend the city charter to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety that would provide a "comprehensive public health approach."

It was originally passed by the council last month to include an explanatory note along with the question, which specifically listed parts of the proposal, such as removing the mandate for a police department in the city's charter and removing the requirement to fund a police force of at least 1.7 employees per 1,000 residents.

Yes 4 Minneapolis, the advocacy group which wrote the proposal, filed a lawsuit challenging the inclusion of the explanatory note, and a Hennepin County judge ruled to remove it.

On Friday morning, the city council voted 9-3 to use the ballot question without the note.

Councilmember Jeremiah Ellison said during Friday morning's meeting that he believes including the note would be placing a "warning label" on the question. He said he felt the language passed by the council already clearly explains what the results of the proposal would be, while the explanatory note is misleading.

"I want this thing to be interpreted plainly, truthfully, honestly," Ellison said. "The current language does that."

After Frey's veto, the council will meet again Friday afternoon to either override the veto if 9 council members vote to do so, or they will rework the language to find a compromise.

Frey’s veto just came through. Next we will see if the council has enough votes to override the veto, otherwise they will have to start compromising to come up with a ballot question that will pass. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) August 20, 2021