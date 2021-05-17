Live: Mayor Frey, Chief Arradondo announce new public safety model for Minneapolis

The mayor and police chief are holding a news conference with other city leaders to announce a new plan for addressing violent crime and police accountability.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis mayor, police chief and city council leaders are announcing a new model for "community safety and accountability."

Mayor Jacob Frey joined Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, City Council members Linea Palmisano, Alondra Cano, Lisa Goodman, Kevin Reich and Jamal Osman, and other community leaders to announce the plan at a Monday afternoon news conference.

"It's been nearly a year since the murder of George Floyd and right now Minneapolis is at a crossroads," Frey said at the news conference. "What's clear is that right now our children's futures are at stake. Our children's lives are being cut short."

Frey said he is announcing a series of proposals that have been developed over several months with a focus on a "compassionate approach" to community safety.

According to Frey's office, the proposals address the current spike in violent crime, investment in prevention, intervention and enforcement strategies, and a commitment to "community-led work and deeper partnerships to address root causes of crime."

Frey addressed the ongoing gun violence in Minneapolis and said the "ultimate goal of this continued push" is to make sure every resident, from the north to the south side of the city, feels safe.

"Families need to feel safe," he said. "Parents need to feel safe sending their kid out on the sidewalk to recreate."

Frey said he believes in a "both and" approach to public safety reform, and that the city needs police. He said Chief Arradondo is engaged on a "crackdown" on violent crime across the city.

The mayor said he's proposing a cross-jurisdictional task force to focus on crime prevention.

"Gun violence is traumatizing our neighborhoods across our city, including and especially right here in north Minneapolis," he said.