MPS says group claimed responsibility for 'encryption event'

The district said law enforcement was notified that some data accessed from Minneapolis Public Schools was posted online.

MINNEAPOLIS — A little more than a week after Minneapolis Public Schools was the target of an "encryption event," the district says it's aware that the actor or actors responsible have posted some data accessed from MPS online.

"This action has been reported to law enforcement, and we are working with IT specialists to review the data in order to contact impacted individuals," the district said in a statement to KARE 11 and a message to MPS families Tuesday afternoon. "We are also working with the online host company to get the information removed as quickly as possible."

On March 1, the district said the "encryption event" was the cause behind "technical difficulties affecting the operability of certain MPS computer systems." According to the statement, the district was able to "restore the MPS environment using internal backups."

While cybersecurity experts said the outage had the markings of a ransomware attack, the district never referred to the incident in those words. However, in a statement from March 1, the district did note that "MPS has not paid a ransom" and included links to resources to spot phishing attempts and other scams.

In an email to families Tuesday, the district again recommended changing passwords for personal accounts that may have been accessed on MPS devices.

