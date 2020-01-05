Minneapolis Public Schools hosting virtual graduation for Class of 2020

Friends and family can watch the ceremonies on Facebook Live and Minneapolis Comcast Channel 15.

MINNEAPOLIS — The coronavirus pandemic closed schools for the rest of the academic year, but graduating seniors in Minneapolis Public Schools will still get their graduation ceremony.

The district announced Friday that they'll host virtual graduation ceremonies for all high schools in order to celebrate the Class of 2020 while keeping students, their families, and staff safe.

The district says final details are still being worked out, but here's what the plans include so far:

MPS will air graduation ceremonies for each high school on Facebook Live through a link on the district's website and on Minneapolis Comcast Cable Channel 15

Virtual ceremonies will be planned for the same dates as originally scheduled ceremonies

Portions of the ceremonies will be live and others will be prerecorded

All recorded ceremonies will be archived on the MPS website

“We understand the incredible meaning that traditional graduation ceremonies hold for students and families,” said MPS Superintendent Ed Graff in a statement from the district. “This was certainly not our first choice, but in consultation with our Citywide Student Government, principals and health officials we believe this is currently the best option for our 12 District high schools.”

More information about distributing diploma covers, caps, gowns and other logistics will be shared with families soon, according to the district.