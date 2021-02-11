MPS launches investigation after teacher's alleged derogatory comments

Superintendent Ed Graff sent a letter to families of the students at Northeast Middle School with a brief overview of what he investigation will include.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff sent a letter to the families of students at Northeast Middle School saying the district has launched a formal investigation after a teacher allegedly used a racial slur in front of students.

The district confirmed that a teacher used a derogatory racial slur after some eighth graders were reportedly defacing school property with the slur and students were texting about it. According to MPS, the teacher read one of the texts aloud during class.

"I join Principal Rowe in apologizing to the Northeast community for the use of a word that should never be used regardless of circumstances," wrote Graff in his letter to families. "We are a community that respects and values all members of our community and are taking steps to address the impact of this incident."

On Friday afternoon, students staged a walkout and were calling on leadership to fire the accused staffer. In Graff's letter, the superintendent broke down a handful of actions that have already been taken as well as a brief overview of what the investigation will include. According to Graff, the investigation process typically lasts 30 to 60 days.