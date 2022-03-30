Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff to leave district

Graff announced that he will not serve a third term as superintendent, and will step down when his contract expires in June.

Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff plans to leave his post when his contract expires this summer, according to the district.

Graff notified Minneapolis Board of Education members of his intentions in an email Wednesday. "For the past six years, the Minneapolis Public Schools Board of Directors has given me the extraordinary opportunity to fulfill a life calling and make a difference in the lives of children," Graff wrote.

"It was a difficult decision but ultimately, after praying and careful consideration I’ve decided that it is time to turn over the helm of leadership in Minneapolis to someone new," he continued. "MPS has a team of committed and dedicated educators, parents and community members who want our students to succeed and I am confident they will continue to join hands with you to make that happen."

Graff's announcement comes just days after the district and Minneapolis Federation of Teachers reached a contract deal after a contentious strike that kept students out of school for 14 days.

As one of the largest districts in the state, MPS has more than 30,000 students, but enrollment has declined during Graff's tenure.

Graff was the target of criticism during the strike, particularly from MFT leaders who called on the superintendent and school board to take a more active leadership role in negotiations.

An educator for 25 years, Graff is originally from Minnesota but began his teaching career in Anchorage, Alaska. Graff took the job of Minneapolis superintendent in 2016.

In a statement, School Board Chair Kim Ellison praised Graff's leadership "during an extremely challenging time in our history."

"He has repeatedly delivered on the School Board’s values, implemented equity-driven structural changes, and kept students and staff safe and learning through a pandemic. I am grateful for his service and all he has done for Minneapolis Public Schools," she wrote.

