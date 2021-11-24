Minneapolis restaurants offering up unique holiday eats

From authentic Hmong cuisine to plant-based meats and cheeses, these locally-owned restaurants have you covered for the holidays.

MINNEAPOLIS — Chef Yia Vang is cooking up a Hmong cuisine-inspired feast just in time for the holidays. In fact, he'll have a feast for everyone who orders for pick-up on Nov. 24, while supplies last, that is.

Vang, the creator of Union Hmong Kitchen, is one of several metro restaurateurs offering a Thanksgiving meal on pre-order for those who want to leave the cooking to the professionals.

The Thanksgiving Vinai feast is a meal kit designed to serve three to four people, complete with Hmong sausage, khao sen noodles, a whole cooked fish, and a variety of unique sauces.

The meal kit, which costs $220 per package, comes with a gratitude-inspired Spotify playlist and a video demo on how to enjoy it. Also, clean-up is super easy.

Last week I had the pleasure of trying authentic #Hmong cuisine for the first time. How incredibly lucky was I to get it from no other than @chefyiavang of @vinaimn!? Can confirm (shared it with @LizChristy101) it was AMAZING. You can order the feast here: https://t.co/fa6bOkkS6B pic.twitter.com/daEs1tfh6L — Eva Andersen - KARE 11 News (@EvaKare11) November 18, 2021

"You don’t mess around with a lot of dishes," said Vang. "After you are done, you just roll up the banana leaves and throw it all away."

Vang says it's better to order as soon as you can, since last year their Thanksgiving meal option sold out quickly.

You can order online here or email at info@unionhmongkitchenmn.com.

If you're looking for an option that's completely plant-based, the Herbivorous Butcher in Northeast Minneapolis has you covered.

The brother-and-sister-owned restaurant stopped taking orders for their fully-packaged Thanksgiving meal boxes on Nov. 14, but there's still time to stop by and grab one or two goodies to complete your festive spread.

"For me right now, the fig brie [is my favorite]," said co-founder and self-proclaimed Cheese-master, Kale Walch. "It’s perfectly-balanced, so creamy. Our house-made fig preserves. It’s incredible. If could eat all the time, I would."

Kale's sister, co-founder Aubry Walch, said their entire concept was formed in the spirit of communal eating.

"We were always at a holiday table with family, and everyone was eating omnivorous food, but we always just had something small for us, until we realized everyone was eating the food we brought," said Aubry.

And check out that stuffing! 😋🤤 I got to see what goes on BTS to make #plantbased holiday goodness at the @TheHerbivorousB! Pick up a few items to complete your holiday feast at their location in North Minneapolis or at their new Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken in South MPLS! pic.twitter.com/I6SZZTygsZ — Eva Andersen - KARE 11 News (@EvaKare11) November 18, 2021

Now, everyone can get a taste of their vegan eats, from their meat-free maple glazed bacon, to their Portuguese sausage.

Kale and Aubry Walch's latest venture, a sister restaurant in South Minneapolis, offers cruelty-free fried chicken. Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken also offers the classic comfort accoutrements: creamed corn, mashed potatoes, and biscuits, all vegan.

"We’ve found that as long as you’re willing to try it, you’re gonna like it," said Aubry.