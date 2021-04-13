List: Which Minnesota cities issued new curfews tonight?

Minneapolis, Saint Paul and other metro cities enacted curfews Tuesday following a second night of unrest after a Brooklyn Center officer fatally shot Daunte Wright.

The restrictions come after two nights of protests over Wright's death, and as the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd carries into its third week.

Most of the curfews announced for Tuesday so far run from 10 p.m. until Wednesday at 6 a.m. Live updates about Tuesday night demonstrations are available here.

MINNEAPOLIS

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced a state of emergency Tuesday and a city-wide curfew from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Those exempt from the curfew include: law enforcement, emergency responders, the press, those traveling to and from work or religious services and the following community patrol organizations: A Mother's Love, Center for Multicultural Mediation, Native American Community Development Institute (NACDI), Corcoran Neighborhood Organization and T.O.U.C.H. Outreach, Change Equals Opportunity (C.E.O.), Restoration Inc., and We Push for Peace.

SAINT PAUL

Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter established a city-wide curfew Tuesday from 10 p.m. through Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Exemptions include: law enforcement, fire and medical personnel, members of the news media, and people authorized by the city, Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Minnesota State Patrol or Minnesota National Guard. People traveling to and from work, seeking emergency care, fleeing dangerous situations or experiencing homelessness are also exempt.

BROOKLYN CENTER

The City of Brooklyn Center issued a citywide curfew Tuesday from 10 p.m. until Wednesday at 6 a.m., a spokesperson confirmed.

Mayor Mike Elliott issued a statement about the curfew on Twitter, saying that "Daunte Wright's death will not be exploited."

"Some outside elements may be planning to show up to infiltrate peaceful protesters and cause mayhem, we will not allow that," he wrote. "We ask folks to protest peacefully then please go home before the curfew goes into effect this evening."

BROOKLYN PARK

Brooklyn Park Mayor Pro Tempore Tonja West-Hafner issued a curfew Tuesday from 8 p.m. until Wednesday at 6 a.m.

The mayor said that there are exemptions considering the city's special election for mayoral candidates and the many community members attending religious services.

Those exempt from the curfew include: voters, poll workers, those attending religious services, those experiencing homelessness, people fleeing dangerous situations, those traveling to and from work and those seeking medical care, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

CHAMPLIN

Champlin Mayor Ryan Karasek enacted a curfew Tuesday from 7 p.m. until Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Those exempt from the curfew include: law enforcement and emergency personnel, those traveling to medical appointments or work, and people fleeing dangerous situations.

City officials told residents to watch for additional evening updates Tuesday.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

The Columbia Heights City Council approved a curfew Tuesday from 10 p.m. through Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Those exempt from the curfew include: law enforcement, fire and medical personnel, as well as other personnel authorized by the city, Anoka County, the Department of Public Safety, Minnesota State Patrol, or Minnesota National Guard, and credentialed members of the media. Individuals seeking emergency care, fleeing danger, or experiencing homelessness, and having to travel to and from employment and religious services are also exempt.

CRYSTAL

Crystal Mayor Jim Adams enacted a city-wide curfew Tuesday from 10 p.m. until Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Those exempt from the curfew include: all law enforcement, fire and medical personnel, persons traveling directly to or from work and religious services, and any other persons authorized by the mayor. Individuals seeking medical care, fleeing dangerous situations or experiencing homelessness are also exempt.

MAPLE GROVE

The City of Maple Grove has declared an emergency curfew Tuesday, which takes effect at 10 p.m. and lasts until Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Those exempt include: law enforcement, fire and medical personnel, Minnesota National Guard members and the news media. People traveling to and from work, seeking emergency care, fleeing dangerous circumstances or experiencing homelessness are also exempt.

NEW HOPE

The City of New Hope issued a curfew Tuesday from 10 p.m. until Wednesday at 6 a.m.

"During the hours of the curfew, all persons must not travel on any public street or in any public place," the city said in its statement.

Those exempt include: people traveling directly to and from work, those seeking emergency care or fleeing dangerous situations and the homeless.

ROBBINSDALE

The City of Robbinsdale has enacted a curfew Tuesday from 10 p.m. through 6 a.m. Wednesday.