Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies

The weather in many parts of Minnesota cleared up Sunday, but widespread snow still blanketed many roads.

Minneapolis and St. Paul both declared snow emergencies late Sunday morning. Other Minnesota cities that declared a snow event or emergency over the weekend include Eden Prairie, St. Louis Park, New Hope and Robbinsdale.

Both Minneapolis and St. Paul reminded drivers of their snow emergency rules via press release. Drivers parked on routes that are being plowed could be ticketed or towed.

For Minneapolis:

Sunday, Jan. 24, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25 (Day 1): Don't park on either side of a snow emergency route until 8 a.m., or until the street is fully plowed.

Monday, Jan. 25, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Day 2): Don't park on the even numbered side of a non-snow emergency route until 8 p.m., or until that side of the street is fully plowed. Additionally, don't park on either side of a parkway until 8 p.m., or until the parkway is fully plowed.

Tuesday, Jan. 26, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Day 3): Don't park on the odd numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or until that side of the street is fully plowed.

More information: https://www.minneapolismn.gov/getting-around/snow/

For St. Paul:

Beginning at 9 p.m. on Sunday, all night plow routes will be plowed. Don't park on night plow routes, which include all of downtown and streets with signs reading "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE" or "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE THIS SIDE OF STREET."

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, all day plow routes will be plowed. Don't park on these routes. They aren't marked by signs -- if a street doesn't have any night plow signs and isn't downtown, the city said you should consider it a day plow route.

More information: https://www.stpaul.gov/departments/public-works/street-maintenance/snow-emergency