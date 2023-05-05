Minneapolis scientist to compete on Jeopardy! Friday

Brian Alzua, a biocompatibility scientist from Minneapolis, will compete on Jeopardy! Friday at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Another Minnesotan is set to represent the Twin Cities on Friday night's episode of Jeopardy!.

Brian Alzua, a biocompatibility scientist from Minneapolis, will compete on the popular trivia game show against Ashwin Phadnis, an attorney from New Jersey, and returning champion Hannah Wilson, a data scientist from Chicago.

"I’m so excited to share that I will be on JEOPARDY coming straight to your living room on MAY 5!!" Alzua shared in an Instagram post last month. "Be sure to shout anything I didn’t know the answer to at your screen for maximum viewing enjoyment."

Jeopardy! airs on KARE 11 at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Alzua's Jeopardy! appearance comes almost a year after Chanhassen National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Ahasic completed a six-game winning streak where he won more than $160,000.

Ahasic's winning performance landed him a spot in the 2022 Tournament of Champions, where he made it to the semifinal round.

