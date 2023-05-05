Minneapolis scientist to compete on Jeopardy! Friday

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired in Nov. 2022.
Another Minnesotan is set to represent the Twin Cities on Friday night's episode of Jeopardy!.
Brian Alzua, a biocompatibility scientist from Minneapolis, will compete on the popular trivia game show against Ashwin Phadnis, an attorney from New Jersey, and returning champion Hannah Wilson, a data scientist from Chicago.
"I’m so excited to share that I will be on JEOPARDY coming straight to your living room on MAY 5!!" Alzua shared in an Instagram post last month. "Be sure to shout anything I didn’t know the answer to at your screen for maximum viewing enjoyment."
Jeopardy! airs on KARE 11 at 4:30 p.m. CT.
Alzua's Jeopardy! appearance comes almost a year after Chanhassen National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Ahasic completed a six-game winning streak where he won more than $160,000.
Ahasic's winning performance landed him a spot in the 2022 Tournament of Champions, where he made it to the semifinal round.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.