MPD: Same bullet "may have" killed woman and teen in shooting Saturday morning

MPD say an 18 year old and a 13 year old "may have been injured by the same bullet."

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman and a teenager "may have been injured by the same bullet" in a Minneapolis shooting Saturday morning.

Minneapolis police responded to a 911 call about a shooting on the 3600 block of Dupont Avenue around 6 a.m.

The 911 caller said they had heard a gun go off during an "argument between a mother and her children," according a statement from MPD.

Police identified an 18-year-old female with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen, and a 13-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Minneapolis police chief Brian O'Hara said during a press conference Saturday that the two may have been injured by the same bullet.

Both teens were brought to North Memorial Hospital, but after lifesaving efforts, the 18-year-old female died.

"It speaks to the risk that is involved when a handgun is available, and there is some sort of conflict or some sort of disagreement going on," O'Hara said. "And this is an absolutely tragic result this morning."

A 39-year-old woman has been taken into custody.

Investigators are working to determine whether the gunshot was accidental or intentional.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the identity of the 18-year-old along.

KARE 11 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

