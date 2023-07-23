Police: Two women shot, one fatally on Sunday morning in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — One woman was killed and another seriously injured in an early Sunday morning shooting in Minneapolis' Wenonah neighborhood.
Officials said that officers went to the 3100 block of East 58th Street just after midnight on a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the address near Bossen Field Park, officers said they found two women with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived and took both women to Hennepin County Medical Center.
One of the women died at the hospital, police said.
Her name, age and other identifying details have not been released as of Sunday morning.
In a press release, police said that one of the women was found outside the home, while the other was found inside.
Homicide investigators are working the case, officials said, but no arrests have been made.
