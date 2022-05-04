x
Minneapolis songwriters Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

The influential music-producer duo got their start performing in Minneapolis and went on to impact the careers of Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey and more.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 22: Honorees Terry Lewis (L) and Jimmy Jam accept the Voice of Music Award onstage at the ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on June 22, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for ASCAP)

CLEVELAND — Two titans of the Minneapolis music scene will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, alongside the likes of Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran and Eminem.

Included in this year's list of powerhouse inductees is Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, the songwriter/producer duo from Minneapolis that influenced careers and collaborated with artists like Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and more.

Jam and Lewis are being honored with the 2022 Musical Excellence Award, which is given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music, according to the Hall of Fame.

Heavy metal band Judas Priest will also be honored with the Musical Excellence Award.

Previous winners include LL Cool J, Ringo Starr and The E Street Band.

Both members of the Grammy-winning duo are products of the Minneapolis Public Schools system. Jimmy Jam Harris, a Washburn High School alum, also took piano lessons with Prince at Central High School in the 1970s.

Harris and Lewis met 49 years ago at the University of Minnesota's Upward Bound program, which was designed to create the next generation of teachers.

RELATED: Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis visit North High

They first played together professionally in the Minneapolis funk and R&B band Flyte Tyme, with Harris on keyboards and Lewis on bass. That band morphed into The Time, featuring Morris Day, and was part of a coalition of musicians that worked Prince in the early 1980s.

Just last month, the pair hit the Grammy's stage with H.E.R., Travis Barker and Lenny Kravitz.

