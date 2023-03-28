Minneapolis, St. Paul lifting winter parking restrictions on March 29

The restrictions will lift in both cities on Wednesday, March 29 at 8 a.m.

MINNEAPOLIS — Another sign that spring has sprung: Winter parking is coming to an end in the Twin Cities.

Starting on Wednesday, March 29 at 8 a.m., both Minneapolis and St. Paul will lift their winter parking restrictions and return to normal parking rules on city streets.

In Minneapolis, winter parking restrictions had been in place since Jan. 25; In St. Paul, one-sided parking went into effect on March 10.

In both cities, significant snowfall made it tough for emergency vehicles to pass through residential streets.

“We realize that putting in place additional parking restrictions was a challenge for many residents who need on-street parking,” Sean Kershaw, Director of Public Works for St. Paul, said in a statement. “Our plow and emergency vehicle drivers appreciated residents’ compliance so they could continue to safely access and clear our streets this winter.”

Minneapolis Public Works Director Margaret Anderson Kelliher echoed Kershaw's sentiment Tuesday, saying “We thank everyone for their patience and compliance with these rules.”

While the end to sometimes pesky parking restrictions is near, Minneapolis and St. Paul could still declare snow emergencies if necessary in the coming weeks. Click here for parking information in Minneapolis and click here for parking information in St. Paul.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+