Minneapolis and St. Paul farmers markets open for the season Saturday

Featuring fresh produce, flowers, ready-made items and more, check out some of the Twin Cities farmers markets getting ready to open in the coming weeks.

MINNEAPOLIS — Now that the weather is finally starting to warm up, farmers markets around the Twin Cities are getting ready to reopen for the summer season.

The markets in Minneapolis and St. Paul open for the spring/summer season on Saturday, April 29, and other community markets are slated to open in the following weeks.

Here's a look at just some of the markets featuring fresh produce, flowers, ready-made products and more that are getting ready to open in April, May and June.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Opening Day: Saturday, April 29 from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Location: 312 East Lyndale Ave North, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405

Vendor list: Minneapolis Farmers Market

Earlier this month, the Central Minnesota Vegetable Growers Association decided that after nearly 40 years, the Nicollet Mall market location would not return this summer. A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Farmers Market said with more people working from home during the pandemic, there wasn't enough foot traffic on Nicollet to keep the market running.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Market

Opening Day: Saturday, April 29 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Location: 290 East 5th Street, St. Paul, MN, 55101

Apple Valley Farmers Market

Opening Day: Saturday, June 3 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Location: 7100 147th St. W, Apple Valley, MN 55124

Bloomington Farmers Market

Opening Day: Saturday, June 10 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Location: East Lot, Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road

Bloomington, MN 55431-3027

Burnsville Farmers Market

Opening Day: Saturday, June 10 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Location: 200 Burnsville Parkway W, Burnsville MN 55337

Edina Farmers Market

Opening Day: Thursday, June 8 from 3-7 p.m.

Location: 7499 France Avenue South, Edina, MN 55435

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Opening Day: Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Location: Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W 43rd St, Minneapolis, MN 55410

Market in the Valley Farmers Market (Golden Valley)

Opening: Sundays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting in late June

Location: 7800 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, MN 55427

Vendor list: Market in the Valley

Mill City Farmers Market

Opening Day: Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: 750 S 2nd St., Minneapolis, MN 55401

Vendor list: Mill City Farmers Market

Wayzata Farmers Market

Opening Day: Thursday, June 1 from 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Location: 850 Lake Street North Wayzata, MN 55391

Vendor list: Wayzata Farmers Market

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+