Minneapolis and St. Paul farmers markets open for the season Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS — Now that the weather is finally starting to warm up, farmers markets around the Twin Cities are getting ready to reopen for the summer season.
The markets in Minneapolis and St. Paul open for the spring/summer season on Saturday, April 29, and other community markets are slated to open in the following weeks.
Here's a look at just some of the markets featuring fresh produce, flowers, ready-made products and more that are getting ready to open in April, May and June.
Minneapolis Farmers Market
Opening Day: Saturday, April 29 from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Location: 312 East Lyndale Ave North, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
Vendor list: Minneapolis Farmers Market
Earlier this month, the Central Minnesota Vegetable Growers Association decided that after nearly 40 years, the Nicollet Mall market location would not return this summer. A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Farmers Market said with more people working from home during the pandemic, there wasn't enough foot traffic on Nicollet to keep the market running.
Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Market
Opening Day: Saturday, April 29 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Location: 290 East 5th Street, St. Paul, MN, 55101
Vendor list: Lowerton St. Paul Market
Apple Valley Farmers Market
Opening Day: Saturday, June 3 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Location: 7100 147th St. W, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Website: Apple Valley Farmers Market
Bloomington Farmers Market
Opening Day: Saturday, June 10 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Location: East Lot, Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road
Bloomington, MN 55431-3027
Website: Bloomington Farmers Market
Burnsville Farmers Market
Opening Day: Saturday, June 10 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Location: 200 Burnsville Parkway W, Burnsville MN 55337
Website: Burnsville Farmers Market
Edina Farmers Market
Opening Day: Thursday, June 8 from 3-7 p.m.
Location: 7499 France Avenue South, Edina, MN 55435
Website: Centennial Lakes Farmers Market
Linden Hills Farmers Market
Opening Day: Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Location: Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W 43rd St, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Website: Linden Hills Farmers Market
Market in the Valley Farmers Market (Golden Valley)
Opening: Sundays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting in late June
Location: 7800 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, MN 55427
Vendor list: Market in the Valley
Mill City Farmers Market
Opening Day: Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: 750 S 2nd St., Minneapolis, MN 55401
Vendor list: Mill City Farmers Market
Wayzata Farmers Market
Opening Day: Thursday, June 1 from 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Location: 850 Lake Street North Wayzata, MN 55391
Vendor list: Wayzata Farmers Market
