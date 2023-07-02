Minneapolis standoff ends after man taken into custody

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was taken into custody after engaging the Minneapolis Police Department in an armed standoff Sunday afternoon.
MPD officers originally arrived at a home on the 800 block of Weeks Ave. SE due to a report of shots fired, according to a release.
Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 30s to be inside a residence and periodically firing a gun through the windows of the building, according to the statement from the MPD.
Law enforcement agencies established a perimeter and evacuated nearby homes before the man eventually exited the residence on his own.
A gun was recovered from the scene.
