Street sweeping begins April 19 in Minneapolis

With winter almost in the Twin Cities' rearview mirror, public works crews will begin street sweeping to clear debris that accumulated throughout the season.

Spring weather is on the horizon, and an important part of getting the city of Minneapolis ready for warm weather is the start of street cleaning season.

Starting on Tuesday, April 19, Minneapolis Public Works crews will begin the street sweeping program, which will last for about four weeks.

On Monday, drivers might start to notice temporary "No Parking" signs in neighborhoods around the city, which can help residents and visitors avoid getting a ticket or towed.

Sweeping crews will cover 1,000 miles of city streets and alleys. During the four-week process, Minneapolis suggests residents use the following tools to get more information on city-wide street sweeping:

"No Parking" signs: Crews will put up signs 24 hours in advance. Parking will be banned from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. the day of sweeping, and once sweeping is complete the signs will be removed

Phone calls to residents: The city will make 3,500 automated calls to residents the night before, letting them know their street will be swept will the next day

Interactive web tools: An interactive street sweeping map lets residents see when their street is scheduled to be swept

An interactive street sweeping map lets residents see when their street is scheduled to be swept Videos: Street sweeping is explained in English, Spanish, Somali and Hmong in short videos on the City's YouTube channel English : See how and why Minneapolis sweeps streets and what you can do to help keep streets and waterways clean. Spanish : En este video vea por qué la Ciudad de Minneapolis limpia las calles y qué puede hacer usted para ayudar a mantener limpias las calles y vías fluviales. Somali : Ka daawo fiidyowga taxanaha… ee Minneapolis ee loo yaqaan “Ma Ogtahay” siyaabaha iyo sababaha minneapolis jidadka ay u xaaqido oo ogow sidii aad uga caawin lahayd ilaalinta nadaafada jidadka iyo biyo mareenada. Hmong : Yog xav paub ntxiv, sais nroog Minneapolis cov tshooj xov xwm hu, “Koj pos paub.”

Videos: Street sweeping is explained in English, Spanish, Somali and Hmong in short videos on the City's YouTube channel

Street sweeping helps protect the local environment by keeping leaves, trash and other pollutants from clogging the city's drainage system. It also helps keep the beloved system of lakes, creeks and rivers clean, according to a press release from the city of Minneapolis. Residents are also reminded not to push leaves, grass clippings or anything else into city streets.

