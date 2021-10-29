Minneapolis students walk out of class in response to teacher's alleged derogatory comments

On Friday afternoon, students were seen outside the school, calling on leadership to fire the accused staffer.

MINNEAPOLIS — Students at Minneapolis' Northeast Middle School staged an impromptu walkout Friday after they say a staff member allegedly made derogatory comments in front of students.

On Friday afternoon, students could be seen and heard outside the school — located at 2955 Hayes St. NE — calling on leadership to fire the accused staffer.

A spokesperson for Minneapolis Public Schools say the incident started with an eighth-grade student defacing the school with a "derogatory racial slur."

"A teacher read the slur out loud from student texts about it," the statement read. "Sharing that use of the word was unacceptable."

The spokesperson went on to say the teacher involved has been placed on leave, and MPS has no other information to release at this time.