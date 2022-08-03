Minneapolis teachers hit the picket line as schools close and strike begins

Some negotiations are ongoing, but teachers in Saint Paul Public Schools avoided a strike after reaching a tentative agreement with the district Monday night.

MINNEAPOLIS — Teachers with Minneapolis Public Schools officially began their strike Tuesday morning after the union and district failed to reach an agreement Monday night.

Minneapolis teachers, who are asking for better pay, smaller class sizes and better mental health support, among other things, began picketing at 7:30 a.m.

"We are going to be on strike and do whatever it takes to win the schools our students deserve," said Shaun Laden, president of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers ESP Chapter, at a press conference before picketing officially started Tuesday.

"The time is now to do what is right by our students. We cannot wait. And what we saw yesterday in St. Paul, in the settlement we're reading about, shows that a large, urban district in Minnesota can put into contract language class size caps, mental health support, and we can do better by our hourly workers."

Another rally is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. outside the Minneapolis Public Schools Nutrition Center.

Teachers at Justice Page middle school have hit the picket line. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/jiQXyWhXgk — CeCe Gaines (@cecegainestv) March 8, 2022

Meanwhile, thousands of students are home from school until further notice. All MPS after-school activities and clubs are also canceled for the duration of the strike, but high school varsity athletics will continue.

Monday night, Greta Callahan, president of the teacher’s chapter of the Minneapolis teachers union, said the teachers union is “in the fight for strong public schools, for our cities and our students.”

In St. Paul, teachers narrowly avoided a strike after reaching a tentative agreement in their ongoing negotiations with Saint Paul Public Schools.

"In these last days and hours, we feel like we turned a corner in collaboration with the district, and we hope to see that continue," Saint Paul Federation of Educators member and lead negotiator Erica Schatzlein said Monday night.

According to Schatzlein, the union reached an agreement with SPPS on issues around smaller class sizes and increased mental health support. More details on negotiations will be released in the coming days.

"I am pleased to share that Saint Paul Public Schools (SPPS) and the Saint Paul Federation of Educators (SPFE) have reached tentative agreements on new contracts for our teachers, educational assistants, and school and community service professionals," SPPS Superintendent Joe Gothard said in a statement. "This means there will NOT be a strike and school will remain in session. Contingency strike plans, including Kid Space and community meal service, will not take place."

For Families

The Minneapolis Public Schools strike will impact thousands of families. If you're in need of additional childcare during the strike, these organizations can help:

YMCA of the North

Services for students in kindergarten through fifth grade at the Blaisdell and North Community locations

Registration is required

$45 per day at Blaisdell, $12 per day at North Community

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

Expanding hours and activities at 10 community locations

Bryant Square, East Phillips, Fairview, Longfellow, Luxton, Lake Nokomis, North Commons, Northeast, Sibley and Whittier

Open Monday-Friday, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Boys and Girls Club of the Twin Cities