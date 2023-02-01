Minneapolis Tree Sale coming this spring

Those interested in purchasing a tree can enter a lottery and if selected will participate on April 5.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis 2023 Tree Sale will be held this spring for all those interested in getting a good deal on a shrub.

To participate in the program and to get the chance to purchase a tree for $30, you must enter a lottery anytime between Feb. 1 and March 31. People selected to participate in the sale will be notified on April 5, according to the Minneapolis Health Department (MHD).

In addition, MHD has some guidelines on participating in the sale for those who are selected:

Trees range in size from 4-7 inches tall and weigh approximately 20-40 pounds. Please be sure to bring a suitable vehicle-we can fit these trees into most passenger vehicles with a little coaxing!

Trees provided through this program must be planted on your private property, not within the public property between the sidewalk and the street, which is the property of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

MHD says entering the lottery does not guarantee you will be able to purchase a tree, and the system ensures local property owners "are provided with a chance to purchase a tree through this popular program."

You can enter the lottery through the form here.

Business owners who are interested in planting trees on their properties can find more information and an application for $30 trees here.

For more information on the sale, contact Tree Trust's Community Forestry Team at 612-750-6840 or city_trees@treetrust.org, or visit this website.

