Two-alarm fire sends two Minneapolis residents to the hospital

Officials said heavy fire was showing from the rear of a house when fire crews arrives early Monday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — A man and a woman were hospitalized early Monday morning after a house fire in Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis Fire, crews were called to a home in the 5500 block of Clinton Avenue South just before 2 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames pouring from the back of a 2 1/2 story home.

Crews evacuated everyone from the house and started working to stifle the fire.

The fire escalated to a 2nd alarm when firefighters realized they needed more manpower, according to officials.

One woman was reported to have burn injuries. A man and a woman were taken to a local hospital for treatment, though the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Minneapolis Fire says the Red Cross was contacted for the two adults.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

