Person hospitalized after Monday morning house fire in Minneapolis

Officials said a victim was taken to the hospital after being rescued from a house on 45th Avenue North.

MINNEAPOLIS — A fire in Minneapolis early Monday morning sent one person to the hospital and left their home uninhabitable.

Officials said fire crews were called to a fire at a one-and-a-half-story home in the 2200 block of 45th Avenue North just after 2:30 a.m. Monday. When firefighters arrived at the house in the Victory neighborhood, they found heavy black smoke and fire on one side of the home.

Crews laid lines and started to search the building. They found an adult inside and officials said emergency responders did CPR until paramedics arrived to take the victim to the hospital. Officials said the victim was in critical condition.

Firefighters called a second alarm while fighting the fire to bring in more equipment and personnel.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, firefighters were able to put out the fire in the first-floor kitchen before it spread into the attic.

While searching the home, crews located three dogs and said that one of the animals may have been injured. Animal Control offices were called to care for the dogs.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

The house has been boarded up for security, as officials said the house was uninhabitable following the fire.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

