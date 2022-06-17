Minneapolis yard waste pickup switching to every other week

Parts of south, southwest and northeast Minneapolis will be affected by the city’s changes starting June 20.

MINNEAPOLIS — Starting Monday, June 20, parts of Minneapolis will see another important shift in their lives due to staffing shortages — yard waste pickup schedules.

The City of Minneapolis announced Friday that Minneapolis Solid Waste & Recycling customers’ collection schedules will change from weekly to every other week beginning Monday.

The areas who will be affected by the the new pickup schedule include:

South: east of Interstate 35W.

Southwest: south of Minnehaha Creek.

Northeast: south of 22nd Avenue NE.

The city’s map further details where yard waste collection is changing.

Collection will be every other week on “regular pickup day,” but the most efficient routes might not align with customers’ recycling week.

The City of Minneapolis cited staffing issues as the main reason for the scheduling changes, following many other cities dealing with the same problem.

“Staff understand this is inconvenient and are grateful for customers’ patience and understanding while the City works through staffing issues,” the city said in a statement Friday. “The goal is to always provide the highest quality service possible.”

