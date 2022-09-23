Minneapolis yard waste pickup returns weekly

Collection will be extended through the week of Nov. 28.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis will return to a weekly collection schedule for yard waste pickup on Oct. 3.

The schedule will continue through Nov. 28 for Minneapolis Solid Waste & Recycling customers going forward, "to accommodate the late-dropping leaves," according to a press release.

Minneapolis Solid Waste & Recycling customers can keep "properly prepared" yard waste on their curbs or in their alleys on garbage day by 6 a.m. All waste must be either stored in a reusable container, in a compostable bag, or bundled up with string or twine.

Further requirements and reminders for setting out yard waste:

Reusable containers must be 32-38 gallons in size and at least 26 inches high with sturdy handles. Reusable containers are lifted and emptied by hand; they must be easily managed. Yard waste is not allowed in City-provided containers.

Any container, bag or bundle must weigh less than 40 pounds.

Branches must be less than 3 inches in diameter and cut to less than 3 feet or shorter.

Bags marked “biodegradable” or “degradable” do not meet the State law and are not accepted.

Raking leaves into the street is prohibited by law. There will be no additional scheduled yard waste pickups for 2022 after the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 2. For more information on yard waste collection, visit the City of Minneapolis website.

Watch more local news: