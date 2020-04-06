Minnehaha and Lake Street post offices relocate, resume operations

The Postal Service said deliveries have resumed in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Postal Service has relocated the Minnehaha and Lake Street offices that were impacted by unrest in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out those impacted by recent events," said Northland District Manager Anthony Williams. "We are committed to providing First Class service to our customers. I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this has caused to the residents of these communities and I thank you for your patience as we work to bring permanent services back into these neighborhoods."

The Postal Service has temporarily removed some collection boxes in St. Paul and Minneapolis.

Postal Service Impacts

Customers from ZIP Code 55406, who use the Powderhorn and Minnehaha post office locations, will now be served out of the Main Post Office in downtown Minneapolis, 100 S 1st Street, 55401.



HOURS

Monday – Friday

7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



A special window has been set up for customers to pick up their post office box mail and mail held due to damaged businesses or residences. Mail pick up service will end at 5 p.m. An ID will be required for all mail pickups.

Customers from ZIP Codes 55408 and 55409 will now be served out f the Loring Post Office in downtown Minneapolis, Lake Street Station, 110 E 31st St, 55408.

Operations will be relocated to:



Loring Station, 18 N 12th Street, 55403



HOURS:

Monday – Friday

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



A special window has been set up for customers to pick up their post office box mail and mail held due to damaged businesses or residences. An ID will be required for all mail pickups.