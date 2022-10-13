x
Firefighters battle blaze at warehouse in Minneapolis' Howe neighborhood

When firefighters arrived at the building on Dight Avenue they found people squatting inside.
MINNEAPOLIS — No one was injured in a Wednesday night fire at a grain elevator warehouse in Minneapolis' Howe neighborhood. 

Firefighters arrived to heavy black smoke coming from all floors of a building at 3716 Dight Avenue around 9:45 p.m., according to information provided to the media. 

When crews got inside, they found a rubbish fire burning on the building's first floor. Officials said that they found doors had been pried open, and people were squatting in the building. 

A second alarm was called as crews fought the fire because the building was so big. 

Firefighters said they were able to put the fire out before it spread to the building's structure. According to officials, all squatters were evacuated. One person was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with a hand injury that wasn't related to the fire. No other injuries were reported. 

Once crews were cleared from the scene, the open doors were boarded up. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

