Study: Minnesota is 2021 best state for women

The study by personal finance website WalletHub measured 26 key metrics, from median earnings to women's life expectancy and graduation rates.

MINNESOTA, USA — There is still plenty of work to do in 2021 when it comes to leveling the playing field between women and men, but a new survey suggests Minnesota is doing a better job than most.

The Gopher State is ranked number one by personal finance website WalletHub when it comes to being woman-friendly. To compile the rankings, America's 50 states and the District of Columbia were compared on 26 different metrics ranging from median earnings for female workers and women’s preventive health care to the female homicide rate.

Minnesota finished at the top of the heap, with Maine, Vermont, North Dakota and the District of Columbia rounding out the top five. Wisconsin and South Dakota were ranked 9 and 10 respectively.

WalletHub ranked Mississippi as the worst state in the country for women to live, followed by Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

Below are the categories that helped Minnesota earn top spot in the survey.

Woman-Friendliness of Minnesota (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

2nd – Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living) T-4th – Share of Women in Poverty

– Share of Women in Poverty 4th – High School Graduation Rate for Women

– High School Graduation Rate for Women 5th – Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth

– Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth 6th – Quality of Women’s Hospitals

– Quality of Women’s Hospitals 6th – Female Uninsured Rate

– Female Uninsured Rate 8th – Share of Women Who Voted in 2016 Presidential Election

– Share of Women Who Voted in 2016 Presidential Election 11th – Unemployment Rate for Women

– Unemployment Rate for Women 11th – Women’s Preventive Health Care