Minnesota Air National Guard leader assumes duties as first woman to hold the position

Command Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erickson officially assumed her position Saturday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota National Guard announced Monday Command Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erickson became the 14th person and first woman to hold the title for the state's Air National Guard when she assumed her position over the weekend.

As the most senior enlisted member of the MN ANG, Erickson will lead and manage upward of 2,000 Air Guard members across Minnesota.

"My priorities are to build relationships to improve the resiliency of the force so we may provide this state and nation a ready force," Erickson said in a statement.

Erickson, a 32-year veteran of the armed forces, has held a variety of positions, including in a deployment to Afghanistan where she served as the Senior Noncommissioned-Officer-In-Charge of the 148th Medical Group in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.