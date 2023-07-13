Air Quality Alert in effect Friday AM for all of Minnesota

MINNESOTA, USA — Wildfire smoke is once again to blame for a statewide air quality alert.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an alert for all of Minnesota starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 14 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.
According to the MPCA, "Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on Friday. The sinking air associated with the cold front will push smoke elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface," resulting in poor air quality.
Conditions are forecast to improve throughout the day Saturday, though the alert might be extended in certain areas depending on how fast smoke clears.
The air quality will be in the "orange" range statewide during the alert, meaning it is unhealthy for sensitive groups, especially those with asthma or breathing conditions, heart disease, blood pressure, diabetes, those who are pregnant, children and older adults.
