Minnesota WWII airman killed in action is laid to rest nearly 80 years later

Staff Sgt. Donald Duchene was aboard a B-24 that took part in a bombing mission over Romania in 1934.

FORT SNELLING, Minn. — Staff Sergeant Donald Duchene was from St. Paul and just 19 years old when he was shot down during World War II.

KARE 11 first told you in September that his remains had been identified. About a month later, he was buried at Fort Snelling in a moving ceremony.

The historic cemetery is a somber place where people pay their respects to veterans. But it can also be bustling - sometimes more than 20 burials are performed there every day.

On Friday, October 5th, Staff Sergeant Donald Duchene, was one of them.

His niece first told KARE 11 that Duchene was tasked with bombing Romanian oil fields in 1943.The B-24 he was in was shot down during the mission. Hundreds of airmen died that day.

In 2017, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) began exhuming unknown remains for comparison of unaccounted-for airmen lost during what was called Operation Tidal Wave. A set of unknown remains from the Ardennes American Cemetery in Neupré, Belgium, were accessioned into the DPAA laboratory as part of this effort. Laboratory analysis led to the identification of the remains as those of SSG Duchenne.

The DPAA says it used dental records and DNA to identify Duchenne.

A Southwest jet flew his remains to Minnesota several days ago to family and friends awaiting his arrival on the tarmac.

Duchene is remembered as an adventurous spirit who had a big smile.

At his funeral, his sister was front and center at the ceremony. She's the last living person to have known him.

"It's nice for the family that they now finally have their loved one now home resting," said Mark Lea, a senior ride captain for the Minnesota Patriot Guard. "Just kind of gives them a lot of closure."

The Patriot Guard is there to stand watch and show respect, dignity and honor for the fallen. Lea has been participating in these services for 12 years.

"For us, it's when you hear the rifle volleys, you hear the taps, watching the flag being folded being presented to the family members," said Lea. "Those are the ones that always get you at the heart."

It's a moment in time that's soaked in tradition - one that servicemembers and Duchene's family will remember for along time, to remember those who gave it all in a fight for our freedom.

Prior to the burial, there was a viewing at 10 a.m. at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home in Shoreview that was followed by a memorial service.

His obituary says, in lieu of flowers, memorial preferred to the Wounded Warriors Project.