Cupcakes and kittens: Minnesota animal shelter throws 100th birthday party for volunteer

The Animal Humane Society threw a 100th birthday bash in Golden Valley for Charlotte Beegle, who has been volunteering at the shelter since 1988.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — After making a difference in thousands of animals' lives, a Minnesota volunteer got to celebrate her 100th birthday in the best way possible: with kittens and cupcakes.

Animal Humane Society staff threw Charlotte Beegle a 100th birthday party Tuesday at the organization's Golden Valley shelter.

Shelter staff said Beegle is "a special lady" who has been volunteering for Animal Humane Society since 1988, when her husband passed away. That's over three decades!

Over those three decades, Beegle has walked dogs, played with cats, filed, stuffed letters, and helped out at the organization's annual Walk for Animals. She hasn't just helped animals get adopted from Animal Humane Society; she's taken them in herself. Her current pet is a cat named Eddie.