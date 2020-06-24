Minnesota AG sues fossil fuel companies for 'deceptive practices' on climate change

Ellison alleges that the companies "strategized to deceive the public about climate-change science in order to safeguard their business interests."

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing three major fossil fuel entities - ExxonMobil, Koch Industries and American Petroleum - for "deceptive practices" related to climate change.

The lawsuit, filed in Ramsey County District Court, accuses the three companies of fraud, failure to warn, and violations of statutes that prohibit consumer fraud, deceptive trade practices, and false statements in advertising.

Ellison is asking the court for restitution, and to require the defendants to fund a "corrective public education campaign" on climate change.

According to the attorney general's office, at least 15 other plaintiffs including Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island have filed similar lawsuits.

Ellison said in a news release Wednesday that the alleged fraud and deceptive advertising have harmed Minnesota's environment, infrastructure and economy, as well as residents' health.

“Impacts from climate change hurt our low-income residents and communities of color first and worst," Ellison said in his statement. "The impacts on farmers in our agricultural state are widespread as well. Holding these companies accountable for the climate deception they’ve spread and continue to spread is essential to helping families to afford their lives and live with dignity and respect."

Ellison said it's "only fair" that "the parties who have profited from avoiding the consequences and costs of dealing with global warming and its physical, environmental, social, and economic consequences bear the costs of those impacts, rather than Minnesota taxpayers, residents, or broader segments of the public."

Ellison wants the three companies to help Minnesota pay for the consequences of climate change. He alleges that the energy companies "strategized to deceive the public about climate-change science in order to safeguard their business interests."

American Petroleum Institute's Paul Afonso reacted to Ellison lawsuit, saying the industry has done its part. "The record of the past two decades demonstrates the industry has achieved its goal of providing affordable, reliable American energy to U.S. consumers while substantially reducing emissions," Afonso said in a statement.

KARE 11 has also reached out to ExxonMobil and Koch Industries for comment.