TCO Stadium named home turf for Minnesota Aurora FC

One week after revealing their new name and logo, Minnesota Aurora FC officially has a pitch to call home.

The club announced Thursday that future home games will be played at TCO Stadium at Viking Lakes in Eagan, home of the Minnesota Vikings' training facilities.

TCO Stadium seats 5,500 fans, but can be temporarily expanded, and comes with parking lot space to tailgate.

Excitement around the women's soccer team has boiled over in last week, after the community-owned and women-led club finally revealed its official name and look. Minnesota Aurora FC merchandise and gear quickly sold out at pop-up shops around the metro, much to the delight of designer Nicole Meyer.

"Overall it’s just been amazing to see the community support for the brand, not only throughout the process, but when the brand launched last week," she said. "Just the enormously positive reaction throughout the internet is something that’s really cool to see."

Part of the new USL W league, Minnesota Aurora FC is slated to start playing in May, and their schedule is set to be released at 2 p.m. Thursday. The club hasn't released its roster just yet.

Tickets sales will open in the next few months, but fans eager to reserve their spots can put down $30 deposits on season tickets now.

Details are still being worked out, but the club says it's working on making games accessible for all fans and looking into partnerships to create a shuttle service, bike routes and other options.

