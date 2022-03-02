Minnesota Aurora FC signs first player, goalkeeper Sarah Fuller

In 2020, Fuller made history when she became the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game while at Vanderbilt.

EAGAN, Minn. — It's all coming together for Minnesota Aurora FC.

The women's soccer team announced their new name, logo and home turf over the past two weeks, and have officially started building their roster with the signing of Sarah Fuller.

If the name sounds familiar, it's because Fuller made headlines back in 2020 as the first woman to score in an FBS Power Five conference football game. Fuller played goalkeeper for Vanderbilt University's women's soccer team and joined the football team's roster as a kicker in Nov. 2020.

Minnesota Aurora FC, the state's first community-owned and pre-professional women-led soccer team, made the announcement Monday morning. Fuller celebrated on Twitter, writing, "I'm so excited to be apart of this team. Couldn't have been a better fit!"

“To see so many people come together and support a women’s soccer club is magical and speaks to the growth of women’s sports today. I’m also excited to be in an environment that will challenge me and prepare me for the next level," she said in a statement.

Fuller, who's making the trip north from Texas, also put the call out for Minnesotans to share their best taco recommendations.

Fuller, who currently plays for the University of North Texas, started playing soccer when she was just 5 years old and comes to Minnesota with an impressive record.

In her 2021 season, Fuller finished with the country's 25th best goals-against average, went undefeated at home against conference opponents and led the country or was tied for the lead in total shutouts for seven weeks.

Monday at 5 p.m. CT, the USL W league is hosting an Instagram Live session with Fuller to talk about why she chose to sign with Minnesota Aurora FC.

On Feb. 3, Minnesota Aurora FC revealed the team will play home games at TCO Stadium at Viking Lakes in Eagan, home of the Minnesota Vikings training facilities.

Game tickets aren't on sale yet, but fans can reserve their season tickets now with a $30 deposit.

