Minnesota Aurora goalkeeper Sarah Fuller announces retirement from soccer

In February, Fuller became the first player to sign with the Aurora, Minnesota's first community-owned and pre-professional women-led soccer team.

After a year with the Minnesota Aurora, goalkeeper Sarah Fuller says she's ready to start a new chapter.

On Tuesday, Fuller announced she plans to retire from soccer after playing for 20 years and leading the Aurora to the USL W Championship game in its inaugural season last year.

"Soccer gave me more than I could have ever asked for. I am grateful for the successes and the failures, the people I have met, and the opportunities the beautiful game has granted me," Fuller wrote on social media. "And a special thank you to Aurora FC for the opportunity to stand in net one last time in the best environment I could have ever imagined.

Years earlier, Fuller made headlines as a kicker with Vanderbilt's football team. In 2020 she became the first woman to score in an FBS Power Five conference football game.

"Thank you for taking a chance on a team with no name, no playing field and no history," tweeted Andrea Yoch, president and cofounder of the Aurora. "You helped us build something truly special on and off the field."

Fuller played 13 games with the Aurora last season and allowed only eight goals.

In their first season with the pre-professional USL W league, the Minnesota Aurora remained undefeated until their 2-1 loss in the championship match against South Georgia Tormenta.

Last month, the team announced that it will remain in the league for now, after a campaign to join the professional National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and USL Super League for 2024 fell short.

