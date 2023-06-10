2 in custody after southern MN shooting, crash

Police also said on Sunday morning that a Dodge Durango sought as part of the investigation has been located.

AUSTIN, Minn. — A 23-year-old man and another person are in police custody after a drive-by shooting and crash that killed one man and hurt two other people in Austin, Minnesota, on Friday night.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), officers were alerted to a vehicle that had crashed into a home on the 700 block of 4th Street North around 10:40 p.m. When they arrived, the BCA said officers found the driver of the vehicle, a man, dead, along with two injured passengers.

During the preliminary investigation, authorities say they learned that prior to the crash, five people got into the victim's vehicle before encountering a Dodge Durango. A man inside the Durango, police claim, then began firing at the victims' vehicle until it began to roll and subsequently crash into the 4th Street home.

The BCA says authorities believe the shooting was targeted.

Officials said on Saturday night that they had arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to this case. On Sunday morning, the BCA said another person, the second of two sought in the shooting, was in custody and the Durango had been located.

The shooting victim's identity has not yet been released but is forthcoming pending an autopsy and family notification by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner.

