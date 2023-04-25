MN BCA issues missing person alert for 13-year-old girl

Nevaeh Bishop "has had limited contact with family since April 16," according to the Minnesota BCA.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) issued a missing person alert for a 13-year-old girl Tuesday afternoon.

The agency released very few details but said the teenager's name is Nevaeh Bishop and the Inver Grove Heights Police Department has requested the public's help in finding her.

Other details released by the BCA are that she's had limited contact with family since April 16 and police believe Bishop might be in the company of an unknown older man, possibly traveling between Minneapolis, Chicago and North Carolina.

MISSING PERSON ALERT: The Inver Grove Heights Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Nevaeh Bishop, 13. She has had limited contact with family since April 16. pic.twitter.com/2HJU8sBRnI — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) April 25, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call the Inver Grove Heights Police Department at 651-450-2525 or the MN BCA Tip Line at 877-996-6222.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+