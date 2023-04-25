MN BCA issues missing person alert for 13-year-old girl

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) issued a missing person alert for a 13-year-old girl Tuesday afternoon.
The agency released very few details but said the teenager's name is Nevaeh Bishop and the Inver Grove Heights Police Department has requested the public's help in finding her.
Other details released by the BCA are that she's had limited contact with family since April 16 and police believe Bishop might be in the company of an unknown older man, possibly traveling between Minneapolis, Chicago and North Carolina.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Inver Grove Heights Police Department at 651-450-2525 or the MN BCA Tip Line at 877-996-6222.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.