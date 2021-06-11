Minnesota beats West Virginia in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Gophers overwhelmed the Mountaineers to win their fifth straight bowl game and third under head coach P.J. Fleck.

Ky Thomas ran for 144 yards and a touchdown and Mar’Kiese Irving added 129 yards rushing to help the Minnesota Golden Gophers shut down West Virginia to win the Guaranteed Rate Bowl 18-6.

Thomas and Irving became the Gophers’ one-two punch after Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts sustained season-ending injuries. The two running backs carried most of the load offensively against West Virginia, accounting for 273 of Minnesota’s 358 total yards.

The Gophers overwhelmed the Mountaineers defensively, holding them to 206 total yards to win their fifth straight bowl game and third under head coach P.J. Fleck.

