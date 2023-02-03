Board of Animal Health reports first rabies case in a dog in 5 years

According to the state, the dog was not vaccinated when it was exposed to a skunk in mid-November.

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says a dog in Clearwater County recently tested positive for rabies after it died late last year.

According to the MBAH, the dog was not vaccinated when it was exposed to a skunk in mid-November. The skunk was seen jumping toward the dog and hovering around an outdoor food dish and was eventually shot by the dog's owner. The animal was discarded and never tested for rabies.

About five weeks later, the dog was taken to the veterinarian because it was drooling excessively and couldn't swallow. Though the dog tested positive for Lyme and Anaplasmosis, the vet didn't notice any signs of neurological damage, according to the animal board. However, the owner noticed neurological symptoms the following day, and the dog died soon after.

The deceased animal was brought to the vet for a rabies sample collection, which was submitted on Jan. 4. Tests returned a positive rabies result on Jan. 6.

The MBAH said this is the first time a domestic dog has tested positive for rabies since 2018. Vaccinations are recommended to help prevent infection.

Three other unvaccinated dogs were found on the property and are under a six-month quarantine. Two dogs that were overdue for rabies boosters are under a 45-day observation period.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first signs of rabies in animals include lethargy, fever, vomiting and anorexia. Within days, animals can experience cerebral dysfunction, weakness, paralysis, seizures, difficulty breathing and swallowing, aggression and other abnormal behavior.

Residents with questions about suspected or confirmed rabies exposure to domestic animals can call 651-201-6808. For concerns about rabies exposure in people, contact the Minnesota Department of Health at 651-201-5414.

