Minnesota border crossings to receive million dollar updates

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — Two heavily used Minnesota border crossings will receive much-needed updates with more than $250 million from the bipartisan infrastructure deal.

The goal of the International Falls and Grand Portage projects is to make each port of entry between Minnesota and Canada more functional, sustainable and secure. In a news release sent out Friday to announce the projects, federal officials say updating the crossings will help promote economic growth and create jobs in surrounding communities.

“Land ports of entry play a critical role in the success of Minnesota’s economy by facilitating trade and tourism,” said Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar. “This much-needed investment will help boost our supply chain by expanding processing capacity for goods at the International Falls and Grand Portage border stations. I’ll keep fighting to strengthen our supply chain by investing in our infrastructure and making it easier for our exporters to get their goods to market.”

The International Falls crossing is the most heavily-used in Minnesota and among the top 20% busiest land ports in the U.S. It currently processes significantly more traffic than it was designed to handle. The project will expand the port's capacity to process visitors and commerce, and enhance border security and safety.

In Grand Portage, the federal money will be used to modernized the nearly 60-year-old border station, increase the number of traffic lanes and improve security and screening processes and technology.

There are eight land border crossings along the 547 miles Minnesota shares with Manitoba and Ontario. The most popular (and heavily-used) of these crossings are Warroad Sprague, Baudette Rainy River, International Falls Fort Frances, and Grand Portage Pigeon River.

