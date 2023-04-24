Minneapolis breweries take home top awards at 2023 Brewers Cup

More than 90 breweries and brewpubs entered 450 beers in this year's Minnesota Brewers Cup competition.

ST PAUL, Minn. — It's no secret that Minnesota is home to lots of great breweries, from giant brew halls to neighborhood watering holes.

But if you're looking for the best of the best or want to put a new spot on your summer to-do list, you can start with the winners of the 2023 Minnesota Brewers Cup Awards.

The statewide, blind taste-test competition is just for Minnesota breweries and brewpubs and this year included more than 450 beer entries from 90 locations.

The beers were organized into 23 categories and assessed by 20 judges "based on how well each submission represented the standards of its style." Categories include everything from Hazy IPAs to Stouts, and new for 2023, Hard Seltzers.

This year, northeast Minneapolis' Falling Knife Brewing Company took home the Best in Show first-place prize for its Tomm's American lager.

Two more Minneapolis spots took second and third place overall, Fulton Brewing's 300 IPA and The Freehouse's No. 68 Red Lager.

