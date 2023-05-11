Celebrate Minnesota's 165th birthday with photos from around the state

To celebrate another year of statehood, check out some of the stunning photography shared in our That’s So Minnesota Facebook group!

MINNESOTA, USA — On May 11, 1858, Minnesota became a state after the bill for admission to the Union passed in Congress and was approved by President James Buchanan.

But did you know that Minnesota's government didn't start to function until two weeks later on May 24, 1858? That's because the state had no telegraph lines or railroads, so news of Minnesota's statehood status didn't reach St. Paul until it was carried by steamboat up the Mississippi River!

Now 165 years later, Minnesota has lots of phone lines, railroads and highways, and a population of nearly 6 million people who call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home.

Sometimes sunny, often snowy, Minnesota's abundant beauty has been the subject of countless pieces of art, music, literature and culture, and thousands of photos capturing all the state has to offer have been shared in our That's So Minnesota Facebook group.

To celebrate Minnesota's big birthday, check out just some of the stunning photography shared with us by professional and amateur photographers below.

Duluth Canal and Aerial Lift Bridge, by Nicholas Narog

Northern Lights in International Falls, by Ben Sunne

Mississippi River in St. Paul, by Steven Mosborg

Jay Cooke State Park, by Cos M Ann

Baby Bison in Mankato, by Terry Birr

Big Lake near Cloquet, by Karen Nordholm Anderson

Spoonbridge and Cherry, by Cindy Sullivan

