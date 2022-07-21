Food aid coming for over 400,000 Minnesota children this summer

The Department of Human Services will give $435 to each schoolchild approved for free or reduced-price meals.

MINNESOTA, USA — The families of 410,000 Minnesota children will receive aid to help provide them with healthy meals this summer.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) said in a press release Thursday that they will be issuing benefits to school-aged children beginning in late July. In early August, the department will issue funds to children under the age of 5.

“With food prices skyrocketing, families need this support so they can provide nutritious meals for their children over the summer,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “The economic impact will also be substantial as people spend their Summer P-EBT benefits at grocery stores and farmers markets.”

The DHS will load $435 onto P-EBT cards for each schoolchild approved for free or reduced-price meals. Families with children ages 5 or younger will be issued $218 onto their EBT cards. They must also be enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP) or Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

We issued Pandemic EBT food benefits this week to eligible students. In this fourth round of funding, approximately... Posted by Minnesota Department of Human Services on Thursday, June 23, 2022

Families who were not previously approved can apply for Summer P-EBT. They have until September 2 to apply for free or reduced-price meals for their school-aged children through the National School Lunch Program. For families with children 5 and under, they have until August 31 to enroll in SNAP, MFIP, or Tribal TANF.

